Shoe drive at Lauderdale City Hall

Girl Scout Troop 55699 is holding a shoe drive for Shoe Away Hunger program through the month of April at Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St. The scouts are collecting used shoes that will be re-sold or recycled. Proceeds are used to provide food for those in need.
April 2017 print edition
