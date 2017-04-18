Shoe drive at Lauderdale City Hall

By Staff on Apr. 18 2017

Girl Scout Troop 55699 is holding a shoe drive for Shoe Away Hunger program through the month of April at Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St. The scouts are collecting used shoes that will be re-sold or recycled. Proceeds are used to provide food for those in need.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *