Sign-ups open for annual SAP Progressive Dinner





Registrations are now open for the 33th annual St. Anthony Park Progressive Dinner, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 16.

Send an email to progressivedinnersap@gmail.com and organizers will send you a registration form. The form explains how the dinner works and you can select the course you are willing to host. The registration deadline is March 9 and you must register to participate in this free event. Walk-in registrations on March 16 cannot be accepted.

The fun, food, and friendship begin at 5:30 p.m. on March 16 at the Centennial Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park campus at Como and Hillside avenues, for appetizers. Then, progressive diners fan out across the neighborhood to partake in a series of salad, main course, and dessert courses hosted at the homes of Progressive Dinner participants.

For further information, email the Progressive Dinner coordinating committee at progressivedinnersap@gmail.com, or call/text Jane at 651-303-5263.

