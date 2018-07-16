SonShine Learning Center is in a new space

SonShine Learning Center, a nonprofit daycare for infant through preschool-age children, has relocated to 1568 Eustis St., Lauderdale, a building that shares a parking lot with the center’s former space.

SonShine, formerly called WeeCare Daycare, has been in the community for more than 40 years. The 3,000-square-foot building that SonShine just moved into was originally used as a recording studio and office space by Luther Seminary. It is now owned by Greenway Village Apartments.

You can learn more about the center at http://sonshinelearningcenter.net.