Monday, July 16, 2018
Neighbors

SonShine Learning Center is in a new space

16 Jul 2018

SonShine Learning Center, a nonprofit daycare for infant through preschool-age children, has relocated to 1568 Eustis St., Lauderdale, a building that shares a parking lot with the center’s former space.

SonShine, formerly called WeeCare Daycare, has been in the community for more than 40 years. The 3,000-square-foot building that SonShine just moved into was originally used as a recording studio and office space by Luther Seminary. It is now owned by Greenway Village Apartments.

You can learn more about the center at http://sonshinelearningcenter.net.

    Leave a Reply

    July 2018 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

    Local Sponsors

    Events (click on date)

    Support the Bugle.

    Park Bugle Wants Your Opinion!

    Sign-up for our e-mail list

    mattis suscipit ut vulputate, felis diam sed sem, id ut Phasellus Sed