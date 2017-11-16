Spend an evening creating

Nourish your heart, mind and spirit at “Called to Create” with Dawn Carlson Conn Friday, Nov. 10, at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 6:15-7:45 p.m. Supper will be offered at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy intergenerational art-making and have fun with colors, textures and shapes. Art supplies will be provided. No experience is necessary. The vent is free and open to the public, and childcare will be provided. St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ is located at 2129 Commonwealth Ave. Call 651-646-7173 for more information.