Thursday, November 16, 2017
Neighbors

Spend an evening creating

30 Oct 2017

Nourish your heart, mind and spirit at “Called to Create” with Dawn Carlson Conn Friday, Nov. 10, at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 6:15-7:45 p.m. Supper will be offered at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy intergenerational art-making and have fun with colors, textures and shapes. Art supplies will be provided. No experience is necessary. The vent is free and open to the public, and childcare will be provided. St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ is located at 2129 Commonwealth Ave. Call 651-646-7173 for more information.

    Leave a Reply

    November 2017 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

    Local Sponsors

    Events (click on date)

    Support the Bugle.

    Sign-up for our e-mail list