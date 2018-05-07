Spring Café is open for business

Spring Café in the Como Lakeside Pavilion is open for business. The new eatery — which is run by restaurateur Matty O’Reilly and chef JD Fratzke — has a menu that features a mix of grab-and-go salads and sandwiches and made-to-order items that include fried chicken and beef brisket sandwiches, tacos, rice bowls and a veggie mixed grill. Wine, beer, mixed drinks, coffee and non-alcoholic drinks are also on the menu.

The café is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Come summer, the café is planning to open a counter outside the pavilion and a lakeside dessert counter.

O’Reilly and Fratzke are also the guys behind Delicata, the pizza café in the former Como Park Grill at 1341 Pascal St. Check out their websites at www.delicatastp.com and www.springcafestp.com.