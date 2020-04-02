Spring Carnival coming to SAP Elementary

St. Anthony Park Elementary School plans to hold its annual Spring Carnival on Friday, May 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the school, 2180 Knapp St. The major fundraiser is open to students, parents and the public.

The event is “mostly about good old-fashioned carnival games together with community and school camaraderie,” said Alex Bollman, a lead organizer of the Spring Carnival and the father of two SAP Elementary School students.

Easy dinner options will be available at the carnival along with popular snacks such as snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy.

The gym will be full of midway-style games including mini golf, hockey shots, bottle lift and pop and cake walks. New this year: A raffle of gift baskets assembled by SAP Elementary families. Other activities will include face painting, a green-screen photo booth, duck pond and button making.

Also, the school’s Spring Book Fair will occur in conjunction with the Spring Carnival. Bollman added, “With the completion of the construction project at school and the playground available, we’re hoping to incorporate some more outdoor activities.”

Besides being a community celebration, the carnival is a major school fundraiser. This year’s fundraising goal is $7,500. The event is organized by the St. Anthony Park School Association and is supported by more than 185 volunteers.

Sarah CR Clark