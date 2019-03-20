St. Anthony Park and Como community council news

District 12 St. Anthony Park Community Council

Neighborhood Honor Roll

The District 12 Council is honoring the following people for their community contributions:

Kim Frair: Kim has been a pivotal member on the council’s Transportation Committee, especially as a liaison with Seal Hi-Rise residents and management. Kim helped committee members better understand the needs of these neighbors, while astutely working with Hi-Rise administrators. That was crucial in accomplishing projects, such as the tire-barrier painting, Metro Transit disability card outreach, and “Stop For Me” event on Territorial Avenue.

Margot Munson: Margot is an entomologist who has educated children and adults for years at the annual Kasota Ponds cleanup. She teaches how to recognize aquatic insects, what different insects do in the aquatic ecosystem, and how they indicate water quality. Margot also has championed pollinator gardens and gardening and helped write the educational information for the ground opening of the Joy of the People Infiltration Basin.

Pat Thompson: Pat is one of those people whose work is at the heart of expanding a community’s well-being. They inspire, connect and energize others, while doing the nitty-gritty work that gets things done. Pat is a leader on the district council’s board and transportation committee, helped write the 10-year plan, serves on the board of the Creative Enterprise Zone, helps organize the St. Anthony Park Garden Club Plant Sale, and is a planning group member of Transition Town, where she helped establish the local investment groups “Transition Your Money” and “Local Dough.”

Upcoming public meetings:

Land Use Committee

Thursday, April 4, 7-9 p.m.

Monthly on the first Thursday

Jennings Community School

2455 W. University Ave. St. Paul 55114

Equity Committee

Monday, April 1, 5:30-7 p.m.

SAPCC Board meeting

Thursday, April 11, 7-9 p.m.

Monthly on the second Thursday

Jennings Community School

2455 W. University Ave., St. Paul

Environment Committee

Wednesday, April 24, 7-9 p.m.

Monthly on the fourth Wednesday

St. Anthony Park Community Council

2395 W. University Ave., St. Paul

Transportation Committee meeting

Tuesday, April 30, 7-9 p.m.

Monthly on the last Tuesday

St. Anthony Park Community Council

2395 W. University Ave., St. Paul

Meeting times and location subject to change.

Submitted by Kathryn Murray, executive director of the District 12 St. Anthony Park Community Council

District 10 Como Community Council

Annual elections ahead!

Annual elections take place April 16 for two-year terms on the District 10 Como Community Council board. Nine board positions are up for election; in at least five of them, the incumbent is not seeking re-election. The positions on this April’s ballot:

• Chair

• Secretary

• One representative from each of the

four geographic sub-districts

• Three at-large representatives

Any renter, homeowner or other resident of District 10 who is age 16 or older is eligible to run. So are authorized representatives from a business or nonprofit organization located in District 10.

To get on the ballot: Submit your name and a brief biography no later than Tuesday, April 9. Nominations submitted after that date will be treated as write-in candidacies. The nomination form, a list of board member responsibilities, and other election information is available on District 10’s website: www.district10comopark.org

SUNDAY SERIES

Spring is on the way!

District 10’s 2019 Sunday Series will get you thinking about spring and summer. First up: mosquitoes. One of our most invisible government agencies — the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District — talks about how they control the blood-sucking and disease-spreading pests, middle-of-the-night maneuvers, what’s in those fog machines, and even what those red triangles on storm grates mean.

Details: Mosquitoes, Sunday, March 24, 1-2:30 p.m. Como Park Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington Parkway and Horton Avenue. Free.

One week later: Tornadoes. Floods. Fire. Civil unrest. If disaster strikes, how prepared are you to evacuate your home in a hurry? St. Paul Emergency Management talks about its role in preparing for the unexpected, what you can do to prepare yourself and your family, and what you should pack in your “go bag.”

Details: Preparing for an emergency, Sunday, March 31, 1-2:30 p.m. Como Park Streetcar Station. Free.

Future Sunday Series presentations:

Put It on Your Calendar

• Sunday Series: How to be a citizen

scientist. Sunday, April 14.

• Sunday Series: Reduce, reuse,

recycle: What do you really know?

Sunday, May 5.

• Como Neighborhood Garage Sale.

Weekend of May 17.

• Como Community Seed Library’s

“Seed Your Dream.” Saturday,

May 18.

• District 10 Community Yoga.

Sunday, June 9.

• District 10 Ice Cream Social.

Friday, July 12.

• Como Neighborhood Pollinator

Garden Tour. Saturday, July 13.

Upcoming District 10 Meetings

• Como Community Council

Board: Tuesday, March 19.

•Environment Committee:

Wednesday, March 27.

•Neighborhood Relations Committee: Tuesday, April 2.

• Land Use Committee: Wednesday,

April 3.

•Como Community Council

Elections: Tuesday, April 16.

All meetings typically begin at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington Parkway and Horton Avenue. Renters, homeowners and other community members are welcome to attend and participate. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website.

Streetcar Station Open Once a Month

The Como Park Streetcar Station is now open on the first Sunday of each month. It is a great chance to pick up organics recycling bags or kitchen starter kits, or chat with a District 10 board member who is staffing the day. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. The next open date is April 7. (Beginning in May, the Streetcar Station will open every Sunday afternoon through September.)

Submitted by Michael Kuchta, executive director of the District 10 Como Community Council