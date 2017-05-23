St. Anthony Park Arts Festival will celebrate library centennial

The 48th annual St. Anthony Park Arts Festival will celebrate the St. Anthony Park Library’s centennial with a special art project during the festival Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. along Como Avenue and Carter Avenue. Print artist Emily Gray Koehler has created

wood blocks of special places at the library and everyone’s invited to create a rubbing from the wood blocks to take home or let the library keep for an exhibit that will be on display throughout the summer. The centennial project will be at the south end of Carter Avenue (see map below).

Other special events at the festival this year are glassblowing demonstrations at Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts’ mobile glassblowing studio, which will be fired up throughout the day in the parking lot just behind Finnish Bistro.

Pollinate Minnesota will be on hand to teach gardeners of all ages how bees make their homes and honey. The group will be in the patio garden area on the southeast side of the library between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Pollinate Minnesota is an education and advocacy group that teaches with live honeybees with the help of a fully enclosed beehive (bees will not be able to escape the hive) and youth-size beekeeper outfits for visitors to try on. The St. Anthony Park Garden Club is sponsoring this activity. There will be educational activities for youth and tours of the library’s pollinator gardens. You can learn more about Pollinate Minnesota at www.pollinatemn.org.

Boy Scout Troop 17 and Cub Scout Pack 22 will have fun activities for kids from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Luther Seminary lawn, across from Speedy Market and next to St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church at Luther Place and Como Avenue. Go for a climb on a tower or take a pinewood derby car for a spin.

And, of course, the annual used book sale will take place in the lower level of the library from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; the garden club plant sale will be at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and your favorite community groups, including the Park Bugle, will have booths along the southeast side of the library and on the sidewalk along Como Avenue.

If you’re looking for music, check out the parking lot stage at Speedy Market, 2310 Como Ave., or the stage on the library lawn. Here’s the day’s schedule for the library stage: