St. Anthony Park celebrates seven decades of hosting July 4 party

The 70th annual Fourth in the Park celebration included the annual parade down Como Avenue and picnic and fun at Langford Park. The morning began with 2- and 4-mile races through the St. Anthony Park neighborhood. The parade began at 11 a.m. and snaked its way to the park where the St. Anthony Park Community Band played lively tunes (even a few Christmas songs) and speakers included St. Paul Public Schools board member Jon Brodrick, state Rep. Alice Hausman and state Sen. John Marty.

Jon Schumacher, executive director of the Saint Anthony Park Community Foundation presented Rick Beeson with the foundation’s Spirit of the Park Award. Beeson is executive vice president for corporate development and government relations at Sunrise Banks, following 20 years as president and chief executive officer of Sunrise-owned Park Midway Bank.

Here are some scenes from the July 4 event, along with race results and the winners of the horseshoe, tennis and volley ball tournaments.

Fourth of July tourney and race results

Just what you’ve all been waiting for: the results of the annual 4th in the Park horseshoe, tennis and volleyball tournaments and the 2- and 4-mile races.

Horsehoes

Team Muffin Hammer, Tom Knoblauch and Mike McKay

Volleyball

(Advanced and regular teams were combined this year due to low enrollment)

Team Bumping Uglies, Alex Moddrell, Ashleigh Ross, Kristen Moddrell, Laura Plahl, Phil Bergstrom and Rahul George

Tennis

Team Isom, Davis and Marge Isom

2-mile race

Women

Sawyer Bolliner Danielson, 10, city unknown: 14:14

Jill O’Hara, 42, West St. Paul: 15:03

Kaia Goldenman, 14, city unkown: 15:27

Saylor Lundborg, 13, city unknown: 15:36

Dana Fried, 16, St. Paul: 15:43

Men

Alistair Pattison, 15, St. Paul: 11:40

Matt Harries, 13, Plymouth: 12:21

Sami Banat, 15, St. Paul: 14:24

Nat Hemstad, 43, St. Paul: 14:44

Isaac Seashone, 15, 14:44

4-mile race

Women

Emma Weber, 22, St. Paul: 25:18

Elizabeth Van Loon, 13, St. Paul: 25:52

Robyn Holmes, 20, Roseville: 25:58

Florence Uwajeneza, 18, St. Paul: 26:33

Lauren Carlson, 25, city unknown: 28:16

Men

Micah Mather, 19, St. Paul: 20:44

Innocent Murwanashyaka, 20, St. Paul: 20:52

Kyle Mehrhof, 20, St. Paul: 22:27

Richard Peterson, 21, St. Paul: 22:28

Craig Cardinal, 34, city unknown: 22:33