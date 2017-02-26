St. Anthony Park Community Council gives nod to Pelham Boulevard bikeway proposal

The project is part of the St. Paul Grand Round, which aims to develop nearly 27 miles of scenic parkways connecting parks and neighborhoods across the city with pedestrian and bicycle facilities. City staff is proposing short-term improvements that will include a two-way in-street protected bikeway along Pelham Boulevard between Mississippi River Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue and along Myrtle Avenue between Pelham Boulevard and Raymond Avenue. In-street unprotected bicycle lanes will be added to Raymond Avenue between Myrtle Avenue and University Avenue. The two-way protected bikeway will include flexible delineators separating the roadway from the bikeway.

Implementing the bikeway will require removing on-street parking from the east side of Pelham Boulevard between Mississippi River Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue and from the north and south sides of Myrtle Avenue between Pelham Boulevard and Raymond. There are no proposed parking impacts to Raymond Avenue.

Learn more at stpaul.gov/departments/public- works/bicycles/bicycle- projects/pelham-bikeway.