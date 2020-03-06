St. Anthony Park community council news

District 12

Community Council

Rohn Industries appeal hearing March 4

The St. Paul City Council is scheduled March 4 to hear District 12’s appeal of a conditional approval on Rohn Industries’ site plan at 2495 Kasota Ave. The hearing begins at 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul City Hall, 15 W. Kellogg Blvd.

In mid-January, the city concluded that an environmental worksheet assessment (EAW) was not required on the project. Rohn Industries wants to use the property as a parking lot for 25 semi-trailers.

But the St. Anthony Park Community Council is concerned the project will ­potentially spread air/waterborne pollutants from the former ash dump site.

Wear green and show up to stop this dangerous development. Learn more at http://sapcc.org/rohn-petition/

Kasota Ponds annual cleanup coming

The annual cleanup of Kasota Ponds is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, April 19. If there is still snow on the ground, the cleanup will be held on Saturday, May 2.

For two decades, the District 12 Environment Committee has led community members and local schools each spring in picking up debris near the Kasota Ponds wetland area off of Highway 280. This wetland area suffers from illegal dumping as well as road runoff and litter.

Besides offering a chance to clean up the ponds and remove dozens of bags of trash, the event gives volunteers an opportunity to learn about native plants and meet new neighbors. The cleanup also contributes to a healthier wetland environment for herons, turkeys, fish and turtles and other wildlife. To be a cleanup volunteer, contact kathryn@sapcc.org for more information.

St. Anthony Park Community Council calendar

Board Meetings: Second Thursday of the month 7 to 9 p.m. (Held at Jennings Community School, 2455 University Ave. W.)

Environment: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m.

(Location varies)

Equity: First Monday of the month, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Held at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.)

Land Use: First Thursday of the month 7-9 p.m. (Held at Jennings Community School)

Transportation: Last Tuesday of the month 7-9 p.m.

(Held at SAPCC office, 2395 University Ave. W. Suite 300E)

*Times and locations subject to change.

Submitted by Emily Rodriguez, District 12 community organizer.