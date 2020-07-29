St. Anthony Park Community Council news

District 12

Community Council

Weeding out buckthorn

The Environment Committee has been working to restore native shoreland vegetation at Kasota Ponds. The main effort is to reduce the presence of buckthorn, a vigorous, invasive weed.

In spring 2019, District 12 received a grant to bring in a forestry mower to shred the buckthorn. This year, the District 12 council is working with hand tools to cut it back again to reduce its vigor and eliminate seed production. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the annual cleanup event was canceled.

As a result, District 12 officials say that buckthorn growth is substantially greater than expected and community members are needed to renew the weeding battle against it. If you aren’t sure how or what to cut, let District 12 know and someone from the Environment Committee can advise you. Email kathryn@sapcc.org or call and leave a message at 651-649-5992.

Candidates sought for council elections

The District 12 Council is seeking candidates for election or appointment to its board of directors, which is responsible for governing the organization, including planning, financing and policy decisions. Voting will be available at neighborhood locations, in the SAPCC office and online. Read the board job description at https://sapcc.org/board-members/candidates/

Once you’ve assessed whether you would be a good candidate, fill out the candidate questionnaire. Physical copies of the questionnaire can also be found at Hampden Co-op, the Finnish Bistro, Tim & Tom’s Speedy Mart and St. Anthony Park Library.

All are welcome to run, including people with different abilities, renters and all ethnic backgrounds.

Community Zoom-gagement series

SAPCC is creating a series of meetings that will be informal and more open-ended to get feedback from community members on a range of topics.

Top of the list are anti-racism and equity work, but any and all questions and ideas are welcome. These meetings will take place at two different time slots a month that District 12 will release soon. The plan is to have a meeting time during lunch time and one in the evening to allow for people with an array of work/school schedules to attend. These meetings will be over Zoom. Email emily@sapcc.org for information.

Westgate Park coming together

This park development south of the Westgate light rail stop is coming together. At a recent meeting, District 12 and neighbors discussed ideas of what to do with the space and how to make it accessible to a multitude of people who work and live nearby. Email emily@sapcc.org if you are interested in helping curate this space.

SAPCC August meetings

• Equity Committee: Monday, Aug. 3, 5:30-7p.m.,

• Land Use Committee: Thursday, Aug. 6, 7-9 p.m.

• SAPCC Board Meeting: Thursday, Aug. 13, 7-9 p.m.,

• Transportation Committee: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 7-9 p.m.,

• Environment Committee: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 7-9 p.m.,

Meetings subject to change. Visit sapcc.org/event/ for link to Zoom meetings and updates.

Submitted by Kathyn Murray, District 12 Community Council executive director.