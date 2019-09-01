St. Anthony Park community council news

District 12

Community Council

Applications open through Sept. 23 for the 2020 Board of Directors election

St. Anthony Park Community Council (SAPCC) is seeking candidates for 2020 board members. District 12 Community Council board members are responsible for governing the organization, including overseeing planning, financing, and policy decisions.



Any St. Anthony Park resi­dent may apply to be on the board. Representatives from all walks of life — including renters, youth and people of color—are encouraged to apply.



Candidate questionnaires and more information are available at bit.ly/SAPCC2020. Voting will occur at neighborhood locations, in the SAPCC office and online at sapcc.org/vote.

SAPCC Fundraiser

Urban Growler is hosting a fundraiser for St. Anthony Park Community Council! Enjoy carnitas tacos and a pint (included in the ticket price), plus local trio, Light of the Moon, will be performing. Current board members and staff will be in attendance to meet and greet! The fundraiser is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Urban Growler Brewing Co., 2325 Endicott St. Tickets are available at the following link:

SAPCC-UG .brownpapertickets.com

Upcoming Events in SAP

Neighborhood Garage Sale—Sept. 21, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Save the date and register your sale for the Annual Neighborhood Garage Sale. For more info, visit sapcc.org/2019-garage-sale.

Questions? Call Rich Nelson 651-641-1172

Urban Growler Farmers Market (Sundays 12-5 p.m., July 13-Oct. 13)

SAPCC will be popping into the farmers market with information about elections and recruiting candidates. This year, the deadline for candidate applications is Sept. 23. For more information on becoming a SAPCC board candidate, visit our website: sapcc.org/candidates.

District 12 calendar

Board Meetings: Second Thursday of the month 7-9 p.m. (Held at Jennings Community School 2455 W. University Ave.)

Environment: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7-9 p.m. (Location varies)

Equity: First Monday of the month, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Held at Seal Hi-Rise 825 Seal St.)

Land Use: First Thursday of the month 7-9 p.m. (Held at Jennings Community School 2455 W. University Ave.)

Transportation: Last Tuesday of the month 7-9 p.m. (Held at SAPCC office 2395 W. University Ave., Suite 300E)

Please note: Times and locations subject to change.