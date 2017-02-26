St. Anthony Park Community Council wants park space to be considered at Weyerhauser site

The St. Anthony Park Community Council (SAPCC) recently weighed in on the proposed development in the former Weyerhauser lumberyard site on the border of the Minneapolis Prospect Park neighborhood. In a letter dated Jan. 20, the community council encouraged the City of St. Paul and developer Dominium to consider “a thoughtfully planned park space” that includes bike and pedestrian connections to and through the property to coincide with the Grand Round project on Raymond Avenue and Pelham Boulevard (see story above); contiguity of park space and a gathering space in that park space for residents and community members to use; a connection to Franklin Avenue from that park space to serve neighbors in the surrounding area; and the addition of permeable, vegetated land to aid in storm water reduction.

Last summer, the Plymouth- based developer bought the 13.3-acre site next to 808 Berry Place, a mixed- income rental property that Dominium opened in 2004. The developer has proposed a 600- to 700-unit apartment complex that may include senior affordable housing, affordable workforce housing and market-rate apartments.

The letter was sent to St. Paul City Council President Russ Stark and Dominium representatives, encouraging both the city and developer to consider the points listed above and asking the city to re- establish a road grid through the property.

“Connectivity in this area will serve local residents and employees and the wider community,” the letter said.