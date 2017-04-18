St. Anthony Park native named Family Physician of the Year

Julie Mayers Benson has been named the 2017 Family Physician of the Year by the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP). Benson, a physician at Lakewood Health System in Staples, Minn., grew up in St. Anthony Park. She is the daughter of Carole and the late Nick Mayers.

Benson will receive the award at an MAFP celebration Thursday, April 20, in Minneapolis.

The award is presented each year to a family physician who represents the highest ideals of the specialty of family medicine, including caring, comprehensive medical service, community involvement and service as a role model. The award has been given annually since 1981.

Thirty-one family physicians from across the state were nominated for the award by patients, community members and colleagues. The MAFP Board of Directors chose Dr. Benson as the winner after reviewing nomination letters and credentials.

Benson is recognized statewide as an expert in palliative care, an emerging specialty that focuses on improving life and providing comfort to people of all ages with serious, chronic and life-threatening illnesses. She started the palliative care and hospice program at Lakewood.

Patients describe Benson’s care as top notch, heartfelt and “above and beyond.”

Benson and her husband, Steve, have two children, Katie and Jack. They enjoy raising chickens on their Staples farm, as well as spending time together outdoors.