St. Anthony Park news
St. Anthony Park
The District 12 Community Council (SAPCC) meets on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Jennings Community Learning Center, 2455 University Ave. The council offices are located at 2395 W. University Ave., Suite 300 E. Contact information 651-649-5992 or www.sapcc.org.
Upcoming SAPCC meetings
- Environment Committee, 7- 9 p.m., Oct. 24, at the district office.
- Land Use Committee, 7-9 p.m., Nov. 1, at the Jennings Community School, 2455 W. University Ave.
- Equity Committee, 8-9:30 a.m., Nov. 2, at the district office.