Wednesday, October 17, 2018
City Files

St. Anthony Park news

14 Oct 2018

St. Anthony Park

The District 12 Community Council (SAPCC) meets on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Jennings Community Learning Center, 2455 University Ave. The council offices are located at 2395 W. University Ave., Suite 300 E. Contact information 651-649-5992 or www.sapcc.org.

Upcoming SAPCC meetings

  • Environment Committee, 7- 9 p.m., Oct. 24, at the district office. 
  • Land Use Committee, 7-9 p.m., Nov. 1, at the Jennings Community School, 2455 W. University Ave.
  • Equity Committee, 8-9:30 a.m., Nov. 2, at the district office. 

    Leave a Reply

    November 2018 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

    Support the Bugle

    Local Sponsors

    Events (click on date)

    Sign-up for our e-mail list

    lectus elit. id, in sed venenatis