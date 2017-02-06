St. Anthony Park Progressive Dinner is March 4

The 31st annual St. Anthony Park Progressive Dinner will be held Saturday, March 4.The fun, food and neighborliness will begin with appetizers at 5:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Park United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave. Then diners will fan out across the neighborhood to partake in a series of salad, dinner and dessert courses hosted at the homes of Progressive Dinner participants. The deadline to sign up is Friday, Feb. 24. You must register to participants. Walk-in registrations will not be accepted.

To register, go to http://www.sapcc.org/event/sap-progressive-dinner. Questions? Email the Progressive Dinner coordinating committee at progressivedinnersap@gmail.com or call Jane Leonard at 651-303-5263.