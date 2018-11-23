The District 12 Community Council (SAPCC) meets on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Jennings Community Learning Center, 2455 University Ave. The council offices are located at 2395 W. University Ave., Suite 300 E. Contact information 651-649-5992 or www.sapcc.org.

New bike racks have been installed around St. Anthony Park. This was a project of the St. Anthony Park Community Council’s Transportation Committee, funded by University of Minnesota’s Good Neighbor Fund.

The design of the bike racks is enhanced by the addition of “St. Anthony Park” and a laser-cut bicycle in a bright, beautiful green, adding visual interest to the locations where they are placed. Additionally, a helix-shaped design was chosen for the Joy of the People location in South St. Anthony Park. This durable, stainless-steel rack gives a clean, modernized look to the locations, which previously had multiple temporary racks.

The majority of the hoop racks are along the newly constructed Como Avenues in North St. Anthony Park. This will provide patrons a safe place to leave their bikes, while further beautifying the area. Racks have also been placed at Avalon School and Jennings Community School.

Elections aren’t over yet! Applications remain open for the 2018 SAPCC Board of Directors through Friday, Nov. 23. St. Anthony Park Community Council is seeking candidates for 2019 board members. As an elected/appointed delegate or alternate to SAPCC, you are a member of its board of directors, which has responsibility for governing the organization, including planning, financing and policy decisions.

Candidate questionnaires and more information are available at sapcc.org/2018-board-elections. Voting will be available at neighborhood locations, in the SAPCC office, online at sapcc.org/vote and at the annual meeting. Polls will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7.

The SAPCC annual meeting will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal Ave., St. Paul. Staff, current board members and community members will be joined by St. Paul Ward 4 City Council m Mitra Jalai Nelson.

Upcoming Meetings

Transportation Committee Meeting

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7-9 p.m.

SAPCC, 2395 W. University Ave., St. Paul

Environment Committee (location may vary)

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7-9 p.m.

SAPCC, 2395 W. University Ave., St. Paul

Land Use Committee

Thursday, Dec. 6, 7-9 p.m.

Jennings Community School, 2455 W. University Ave.