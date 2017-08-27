St. Francis Animal and Bird Hospital to host open house
St. Francis Animal and Bird Hospital, 1227 W. Larpenteur Ave., will host an open house Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 4 pm.
The event will include tours of our facility, drawings for gifts, and several educational stations highlighting health care topics for pets. Toby, the hospital’s mascot, will be there to greet everyone, but please do not bring your own pets to the event.
St. Francis Animal and Bird Hospital is on the corner of Larpenteur and Fernwood Avenue, Roseville. For more information, call 651-645-2808 or email group@stfrancisabh.com.