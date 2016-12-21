St. Matt’s hosts Jamaican celebration

Every year during Epiphany, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church features global liturgies (a different country every year) to honor the worldwide faith community. This year the church will celebrate Jamaica.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 8, the church will offer a Jamaican liturgy, using prayers and songs from Jamaica at the 10:30 a.m. service. The Jamaican theme will continue the next three Sundays, Jan. 15, 22 and 29. Music will feature the rhythm of steel drums, gospel cadences and joy.

To learn more about Jamaica, join the all-ages gathering before the Jan. 8 service at 9 a.m. to hear a presentation on Jamaican culture, history and stories by St. Matthew’s parishioners. Following the service, stay for a fantastic lunch with food from Jamaica.

St. Matthew’s is located at 2136 Carter Ave (at Chelmsford). Learn more at www.stmatthewsmn.org.