Susan Schowalter





Susan E. Showalter, (née McNamara), 70, formerly of St. Anthony Park, died Dec. 15, 2018. Susan jumped a year in grade school, was a math whiz, a student at Gustavus Adolphus College, a junior high teacher, a loving mother, a mid-career Bush Fellow scholar at the University of Minnesota, a health-care policy analyst, a loving grandmother, and a believer in Mr. Rogers.

Her working passion became philanthropy, helping guide foundations in grantmaking. She was especially proud to assist Native American tribes and reservations in Minnesota and the Dakotas. In the early ’80s, Susan also served as a stellar business manager of Park Press Inc., publisher of The Bugle.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David; daughters Abbey (Showalter-Loch) and Kira (Weier), sons-in-law, Tim and Matt; and four grandchildren.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m., at First Universalist Church, 3400 Dupont Ave. S., Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

