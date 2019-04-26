Ted Homdrom was “man with a mission”

Theodore Homdrom; a former Lutheran pastor, missionary and author; died April 3 at age 100 at St. Anthony Park Home.

Ted was always a “man with a mission.” His book, Mission Memories, World War II, tells of his 30 missions over Germany and France. D-Day over Normandy June 6, 1944, was his 28th mission. Those missions earned him the rank of captain, the Distinguished Flying Cross (twice) and the Purple Heart.

After his honorary discharge from the U.S. Army Air Corps, Homdrom returned to teaching history and coaching basketball for a time, before attending Luther Seminary to become a pastor. Instead of serving in the United States, he and his wife Betty served in South Africa for 35 years. His book, Mission Memories II: In Apartheid South Africa relates the challenges of that mission journey.

Homdrom counted Nobel Peace Prize-winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu as a personal friend. After returning to St. Anthony Park in retirement, Homdrom and Betty took up yet another mission: the St. Paul–Lawaaikamp (South Africa) Sister Community effort.

For years, Ted joined hundreds of walkers from around St. Paul in the annual CROP Walk to raise money to feed the poor here and abroad. Despite his increasing age and later dependence on a walker, Ted was always the top fundraiser!

Until recently, Homdrom walked in St. Anthony Park’s Fourth of July Parade, tall and singular in his Army fatigues, reminding those watching of the many who fought and died in WWII. The last couple of years, he rode, waving to friends, in the back of a convertible in the same parade.

Ted was preceded in death by his wife Betty. He is survived by daughter Ev of St. Anthony Park; and two sons, Steve (Mercedes) of Madison, Wis., and Paul (Cheryl) of Richmond, Ind.

He is also survived by six grandchildren, including Victor (Ann) Hanson of St. Anthony Park; and six great-grandchildren, including Adeline, Marcus, and Katerina of St. Anthony Park.

Homdrom’s memorial service was held at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, April 9. His body has been donated to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.

Memorials are requested to St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church or St. Anthony Park Home.