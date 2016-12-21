The beat goes on

It relieves stress. It calms as well as energizes. It’s rhythmic; it’s social; it doesn’t take much in the way of training or equipment; it’s easy to master, but capable of challenging the proficient. It makes satisfyingly loud noises, but it is usually performed while seated in comfort.

Engrossing, mesmerizing. But mostly, say its devotees, it’s fun!

“It” is the ancient art of drumming, taught and performed daily at the Women’s Drum Center on University Avenue.

The center recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and, on an early winter night, board chair and drumming instructor Bettie Seitzer and some of her beginning students gathered in a circle in the basement of the center’s headquarters in the Dow Building, 2242 W. University Ave., to demonstrate the deeply resonant psychological benefits of thumping on gracefully shaped West African drums called djembes (pronounced JEM-bay)

After preliminary stretching exercises, Seitzer led the women in a solid, metronomic two-handed thump-thump-THUMP routine.