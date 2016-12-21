One Response to The plane to nowhere

For decades, a World War II-vintage airplane sat next to the nondescript building in Lauderdale, something of a curiosity to those passing the intersection of Highway 280 and Larpenteur Avenue.

Occasionally, in the dark of night, a simulated bolt of lightning would arc from a building doorway and zap the plane, adding to the mystique about the place.

There was, of course, nothing sinister going on. To the contrary, the tests being conducted helped make the skies safer for aviation.