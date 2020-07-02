Thomas Farnsworth

Thomas (Tom) L. Farnsworth, 72, a 40-plus-year resident of St. Anthony Park, was tragically killed at his cabin in Hayward, Wis., on May 23, 2020.

Tom was born in Hayward on April 4, 1948, and graduated in 1966 from Hayward High School before attending Milwaukee Technical College, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and St. Paul Bible College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, earned a master’s degree in Russian history and owned a successful general contracting business before retirement.

Family knew Tom as a dedicated, generous, thoughtful and caring person who willingly helped anyone in need and completed countless projects on people’s homes and businesses.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman whose passions included hunting, fishing, lumberjacking, snorkeling, kayaking, being in the woods and skiing. He also loved theater, reading history books, playing games, traveling, playing practical jokes and solving puzzles.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Florence Farnsworth, and his sister, Nancy Farnsworth. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Juli; sons Jonathon (Elyse), Peter and Philip; grandsons Ayden and Bennett; brother Dan; and a large extended family.

A memorial service is scheduled for July 29 at the Wesleyan Church in Hayward, followed by a private family interment. The family requests memorials be sent to Habitat for Humanity, Prepare + Prosper or The Nature Conservancy.