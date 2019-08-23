Thomas Hong

Thomas Jaekyu Hong, 96, died July 25. Thomas immigrated to the United States in 1986 from South Korea. He had a love of learning, whether it was the Bible, navigating around the Twin Cities by bus, or traveling overseas. He was a man who accepted and loved everyone.

He is survived by his wife, Suk Cha; children, Jong Won (Myoung Soon); Jong Un (Kyoung Mi); Anthony (Yun Hui) Darrin (Amy), Jong Ok (Hwang Bae) Kim and Son Ok (Jung Yup) Kim; 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

His funeral was Aug. 3 at St. Andrew Kim Catholic Church in Como Park, where he had been a longtime member.