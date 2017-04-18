Tuesdays with a Scholar at Roseville Library

The Roseville Library, 2180 N. Hamline Ave., will offer two Tuesdays with a Scholar lectures in April and May. The free lectures are co-sponsored by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute of the University of Minnesota and are open to the public. Each lecture begins at 12:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 25, U of M Professor Emeritus James Tracy will explore the paradox of a revolutionary who hated revolution with “Martin Luther: A Revolutionary Who Hated Revolution.”

This year marks the 500th anniversary of the publication of the historic 95 Theses by Martin Luther. Among German contemporaries, Luther’s defiance of the Pope sparked challenges to authority of all kinds, including his own.

On Tuesday, May 2, law professor David Schulz will present “American Politics in the Age of Ignorance: Why Lawmakers Choose Belief Over Evidence.”

State and local governments are often trumpeted as laboratories of democracy, capable of significant policy innovation and expertise. Yet more often than not, both repeatedly reenact failed policies that past research shows do not work. Schultz, of Hamline and the University of Minnesota Law Schools, will examine hot button issues, such as immigration and welfare migration, seeking to lure businesses with tax breaks and providing public subsidies for sports stadiums.