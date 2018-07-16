Two local actors set to fly in upcoming show

Two St. Anthony Park teens will perform in Circus Juventas’ 2018 summer show “STEAM: Grab your goggles and fly!” August Liefeld, a sophomore at Central High School, will play a mischievous street sparrow, and Gage Anderson, a junior at Great River School, will play a sky pirate.

The show is a sci-fi adventure set in 1890s Paris following the young H.G. Wells and science fiction writer Jules Verne.

The show will open Friday, July 27, and run through Sunday, Aug. 12. Tickets may be purchased through the Circus Juventas box office, circusjuventas.org/summer-show-2018 or through TicketWorks.com. Tickets range from $18.50 for seniors and children 10 and under to $45 for VIP seating. All shows will be held at the Circus Juventas big top, 1270 Montreal Ave., St. Paul.