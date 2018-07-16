Tyson Allen Conner, 50, of St. Louis Park, died unexpectedly June 29, 2018, of heart complications.

Tyson grew up in St. Anthony Park.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Verna Beaver, and father, Ralph Conner. He is survived by his wife, Megan (McGinnis); son, James; parents, Susan Conner and Sherman Eagles; sister, Adrienne (Jeff) Schucker; nieces, Amelia and Josephine Schucker; and many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of his amazing life was held July 14 at Unity Church- Unitarian, St. Paul.

Memorials can be directed to James’ 529 MN College Savings Plan at www.gofundme.com/tyson-conner.