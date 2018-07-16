Monday, July 16, 2018
ObituariesSt. Anthony Park

Tyson Allen Conner

16 Jul 2018

Tyson Allen Conner, 50, of St. Louis Park, died unexpectedly June 29, 2018, of heart complications.

Tyson grew up in St. Anthony Park.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Verna Beaver, and father, Ralph Conner. He is survived by his wife, Megan (McGinnis); son, James; parents, Susan Conner and Sherman Eagles; sister, Adrienne (Jeff) Schucker; nieces, Amelia and Josephine Schucker; and many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of his amazing life was held July 14 at Unity Church- Unitarian, St. Paul.

Memorials can be directed to James’ 529 MN College Savings Plan at www.gofundme.com/tyson-conner.

    Leave a Reply

    July 2018 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

    Local Sponsors

    Events (click on date)

    Support the Bugle.

    Park Bugle Wants Your Opinion!

    Sign-up for our e-mail list

    sem, Nullam neque. consequat. elit. quis, et, pulvinar efficitur. Lorem ut