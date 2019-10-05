Saturday, October 5, 2019
Obituaries

Walter Nelson

20 Sep 2019

Walter Leland Nelson, 95, of Lauderdale, died Aug. 6, 2019. He was born May 2, 1924, in Clearbrook, Minn., to Emil and Nora (Ness) Nelson. He was married to JoAnn (Tangen) for 65-plus years. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. He is survived by his wife; sons Ed (Susie) and Jon (Terri); brother William; sister Arnelda; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

A remembrance gathering was held Sept. 7 at Lyngblomsten Care Center. Memorials can be sent to the American Association for the Advancement of Science www.aaas.org.

    Leave a Reply

    October 2019 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

    Support the Bugle

    Local Sponsors

    Events (click on date)

    Sign-up for our e-mail list

    felis libero. venenatis, ut ut ante. velit, id massa