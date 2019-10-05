Walter Nelson

Walter Leland Nelson, 95, of Lauderdale, died Aug. 6, 2019. He was born May 2, 1924, in Clearbrook, Minn., to Emil and Nora (Ness) Nelson. He was married to JoAnn (Tangen) for 65-plus years. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. He is survived by his wife; sons Ed (Susie) and Jon (Terri); brother William; sister Arnelda; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

A remembrance gathering was held Sept. 7 at Lyngblomsten Care Center. Memorials can be sent to the American Association for the Advancement of Science www.aaas.org.