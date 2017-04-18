Wanted: Volunteers to join library association and arts fest committee

The St. Anthony Park Library Association is looking for volunteers to help with the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival. This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, June 3.

The annual festival includes more than 70 artists, a used book sale, fun activities, community groups showcasing their work and food. All proceeds from the festival go toward library programs for youth and helping care for the library building and the gardens surrounding the building.

Help is needed in the following areas: used book sale, gardens, social media and website. The library association is also looking for people to join the board and the arts festival planning committee. Visit www.saplib.org to learn more.