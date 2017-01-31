Warren Gore

Warren Y. Gore, 93, died Jan. 17, 2017. He had lived in St. Paul since 1968 and in St. Anthony Park since 1970.

Warren was a World War II veteran in the Army Air Corps. He graduated from the University of Missouri and earned his master’s degree from the University of Iowa. He earned his Ph.D. from Northwestern University and the University of Minnesota.

Warren taught at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Minnesota. He taught communication in the Department of Rhetoric here.

At the U of M, he was active as an adviser of Farmhouse Fraternity and in the work of 4-H Clubs through the U of M Extension Service. At one point, he enjoyed taking a group of students to Kenya. He and the late Wendell DeBoer shared a scholarship in their names.

The St. Anthony Park community benefited greatly from his involvement. He was active in Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, St. Anthony Park Community Council and more. Warren received the Spirit of the Park Award from the St. Anthony Park Community Foundation on July 4, 2013.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Phlete and Byrde Gore. He is survived by his wife, Ki Ki; daughter, Lia (Frank Haluska), of Denver, Colo.; son, Paul (Tracy Fischman), of St. Paul; grandchildren, Alex Quinones, Talia Gore and Jacob Gore; brother, Norman Gore; and sister, Virginia Shelton.

The family will be forever indebted to the staff at St. Anthony Park Home, where Warren received loving and thoughtful care while he lived there the past few years.

A memorial service will be held March 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ with lunch to follow. Memorials may be made to Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, St. Anthony Park Home or St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ.