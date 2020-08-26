Washington joins Federal Reserve

St. Anthony Park resident Dominick Washington has been named the assistant vice president for strategic communications at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

Washington will lead the bank’s internal and external communications, including media relations; and web, design, editorial services; and social and digital media.

Washington joins the Minneapolis Fed from Minnesota Management and Budget, where he served as the director of policy research and planning and interim director of legislative and intergovernmental relations.

He previously held communications leadership roles at the Minneapolis Foundation, the Bush Foundation, the University of Chicago and UnitedHealth Group, among others.

“Dominick brings significant leadership and expertise to the Minneapolis Fed,” said Amy Phenix, the bank’s senior vice president for public affairs. “His experience across sectors, including academia and state government, will complement the bank’s strong research and policy focus.”