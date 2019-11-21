Wehyee, Andrews win Falcon Heights City Council seats

Gustafson returning as mayor

In a field of three candidates for Falcon Heights City Council, Yakasah Wehyee came in first and Kay Andrews second to claim the two open seats.

Meanwhile, Randy Gustafson won re-election as Falcon Heights mayor. Gustafson was the city council member appointed by council to serve out the term of Peter Lindstrom, who resigned last spring to take a seat on the Metropolitan Council.

“I am looking forward to working with the new council members and helping keep Falcon Heights a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Gustafson told the Bugle.

Wehyee said, “I want to thank the amazing people of Falcon Heights for believing in my vision, commitment and ability to help the city of Falcon Heights realize its goal of ‘cultivating a more caring and welcoming community.’ We have a great opportunity to address our financial burdens, invest in our infrastructural needs, make advancements in clean energy and provide affordable housing to our less fortunate and to ultimately secure Falcon Heights’ position as one of the premier cities in Minnesota.”

“We may not see eye to eye on every issue, but you can count on me to truly listen to your concerns and provide my honest take on the issues before us,” Wehyee added. “I will lead with dignity and respect and will always work with your best interest in mind. Thank you so much for this tremendous opportunity.”

Andrews said, “I am thrilled and honored to be chosen to serve the residents of Falcon Heights on the council. My goal is to insure the city I love continues to be sustained and thrive and that all people are always welcomed, included, and safe.”

—Anne Holzman