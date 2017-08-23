What Como neighbors can and can’t do during the State Fair

0 Shares

The State Fair runs Thursday, Aug. 24, to Monday, Sept. 4, and that means special zoning allowances kick in for western portions of District 10. Special State Fair “overlay districts” allow vendors to set up shop on private property and allow residents to park visitors’ cars on their lawns—all within limits.

For details on which blocks are covered by which overlay district; what the parking, vending and peddling regulations say; and how to report violations, see District 10’s website, www.district10comopark.org.