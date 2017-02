“Wilson,” the Woody Harrelson comedy that was filmed in the Twin Cities in 2015, is slated to open March 24. The film will feature a number of familiar spots in the Como Park and St. Anthony Park neighborhoods, including Lake Como, Como Town amusement park, Hampden Park Co-op on Raymond Avenue and Hampden Park across the street.

The film crew spent the night of July 30, 2015, at the co-op filming, and used nearby St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church for a supper break.