Monday, July 16, 2018
Neighbors

Women’s Drum Center offers custom classes for parties, retreats, more

16 Jul 2018

The Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., offers custom classes and workshops for all skill levels. Drumming is a unique and fun activity for birthday parties, retreats, team building events and more. Workshops can be 1.5 to 3 hours. A variety of hand drums and stick drums are provided, along with many percussion instruments. The center can accommodate up to 25 drummers. There is convenient parking in back. For more information, go to www.womensdrumcenter.org, email info@womensdrumcenter.net or call 651-206-7617.

