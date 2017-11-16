‘Year in the Wilderness’ authors at Micawber’s

Amy and Dave Freeman, authors of “A Year in the Wilderness,” will read from their new book at Micawber’s, Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. Micawber’s is located in the lower level of Milton Square at Como and Carter avenues in St. Anthony Park.

Published by Minneapolis’ Milkweed Editions, the book is an illustrated account of their year living in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness to raise awareness about the threats of sulfide-ore copper mining.

Before their year in the BWCAW, they had traveled thousands of miles by canoe, kayak and dogsled through some of the world’s wildest places, from the Amazon to the Arctic. National Geographic named them Adventurers of the Year in 2014, and their images, videos and articles have been published by a wide range of media sources from the CBC, NBC and FOX to the Chicago Tribune, National Geographic and Minnesota Public Radio. They also run the Wilderness Classroom, an educational nonprofit organization that introduces children to wild places and unique cultures.