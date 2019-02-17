Yiddish music concert set Feb. 23 at SAP Lutheran Church





By Mary Mergenthal

A special Yiddish musical program will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, with proceeds going to support Doctors Without Borders.

“The Garden of the Righteous” is a project that began two years ago and whose goal is to put faces on Righteous Gentiles, who risked their lives to save Jews and other persecuted groups during the Holocaust.

Interspersed between inspiring stories of fearless individuals are pieces of Yiddish music in traditional style by the ensemble Naye Strunes, two violins, cello, and tsimbl (hammered dulcimer). Yiddish music has for centuries been a powerful spiritual practice for Jews living in dangerous and uncertain times. When contemplating the Holocaust, music more than language helps tap into people’s deepest emotions.

Leader Judith Eisner says, “Striving to keep Yiddish language (mama loshen) and music alive is a way for me to honor my ancestors and the six 6 million who were murdered during the Holocaust.

“For more than 30 years I’ve admired and supported Doctors Without Borders because for me they represent the present-day Righteous Among the Nations,” Eisner added. “They are the individuals who work in combat zones, areas of epidemics and natural disaster. They are those who risk their lives, while receiving no political or religious funding. Because of escalating effects of climate change and war there are today over 68.5 million displaced people worldwide. Yet too many world leaders turn their backs on these victims.

“Our diverse audiences show that we can empower ourselves to act boldly, compassionately, and with generosity to help these people,” she said.

“Garden of the Righteous” is sponsored by St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church and St Matthew’s Episcopal Church. There is no ticket charge, but all donations will go directly to Doctors Without Borders. Suggested donation is $10 per person but larger donations are encouraged to support the work of DWB.

This program is more appropriate for mature young people and adults. Handicapped parking is available behind the church (enter off Doswell Ave.). The building is entirely accessible.

For further information, please contact the church, 2323 Como Ave., at (651) 645-0371 or office@saplc.org with questions.