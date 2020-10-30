2020 Election recap
In the Bugle circulation area, there are local elections in the state Legislature, city of Lauderdale and St. Paul School Board.
Here is a recap of who is running:
St. Paul School Board, six candidates vying to fill the unexpired term of Marny Xiong:
Charlotte “Charlie” Castro, James Farnsworth, Keith Hardy, Jamila Mame, Omar Syed and Jim Vue, who was appointed to fill the interim seat of Xiong.
Lauderdale council
Mayor
Mary Gaasch, incumbent
City Council (two open seats)
Jeff Dains, incumbent
Duane Pulford
State Legislature
Senate District 64
Sharon Anderson, Republican
Patricia McArdell, Legal Marijuana Now Party
Erin Murphy, DFL
Senate District 66
John Marty, DFL incumbent
Greg Copeland, Republican
State House 64A
Kaohly Her, DFL incumbent
Sherry Schack, Republican
State House 66A
Alice Hausman, DFL incumbent
Brett Rose, Republican
State House 66B
Athena Hollins, DFL
Mikki Murray, Republican