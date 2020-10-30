2020 Election recap

In the Bugle circulation area, there are local elections in the state Legislature, city of Lauderdale and St. Paul School Board.

Here is a recap of who is running:

St. Paul School Board, six candidates vying to fill the unexpired term of Marny Xiong:

Charlotte “Charlie” Castro, James Farnsworth, Keith Hardy, Jamila Mame, Omar Syed and Jim Vue, who was appointed to fill the interim seat of Xiong.

Lauderdale council

Mayor

Mary Gaasch, incumbent

City Council (two open seats)

Jeff Dains, incumbent

Duane Pulford

State Legislature

Senate District 64

Sharon Anderson, Republican

Patricia McArdell, Legal Marijuana Now Party

Erin Murphy, DFL

Senate District 66

John Marty, DFL incumbent

Greg Copeland, Republican

State House 64A

Kaohly Her, DFL incumbent

Sherry Schack, Republican

State House 66A

Alice Hausman, DFL incumbent

Brett Rose, Republican

State House 66B

Athena Hollins, DFL

Mikki Murray, Republican