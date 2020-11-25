2020 Election winners

Here is a recap of people elected on Nov. 3 to the St. Paul School, Lauderdale City Council and various state legislative seats in the Bugle circulation area:

St. Paul School Board, one elected to fill the unexpired term of Marny Xiong:

Jim Vue, interim incumbent

Lauderdale council

Mayor

Mary Gaasch, incumbent

City Council (two open seats)

Jeff Dains, incumbent

Duane Pulford

State Legislature

Senate District 64

Erin Murphy, DFL

Senate District 66

John Marty, DFL incumbent

State House 64A

Kaohly Her, DFL incumbent

State House 66A

Alice Hausman, DFL incumbent

State House 66B

Athena Hollins, DFL