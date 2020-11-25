2020 Election winners
Here is a recap of people elected on Nov. 3 to the St. Paul School, Lauderdale City Council and various state legislative seats in the Bugle circulation area:
St. Paul School Board, one elected to fill the unexpired term of Marny Xiong:
Jim Vue, interim incumbent
Lauderdale council
Mayor
Mary Gaasch, incumbent
City Council (two open seats)
Jeff Dains, incumbent
Duane Pulford
State Legislature
Senate District 64
Erin Murphy, DFL
Senate District 66
John Marty, DFL incumbent
State House 64A
Kaohly Her, DFL incumbent
State House 66A
Alice Hausman, DFL incumbent
State House 66B
Athena Hollins, DFL