A State Fair winner!

Congratulations to Minnesota State Fair ribbon winner Phoebe Finlay.

Phoebe, a sophomore at Como Park Senior High School, won a first/premium (blue) ribbon in the ninth grade Individual K-12 Technology Education competition, in the class Computer graphics: original art/illustrated design, for her digital illustration.

Phoebe also won the Sweepstakes, which is given to the top work across all ninth-grade individual entries in 27 classes in the Technology Education competition.