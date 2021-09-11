Saturday, September 11, 2021
A State Fair winner!

03 Sep 2021

Congratulations to Minnesota State Fair ribbon winner Phoebe Finlay.

Phoebe, a sophomore at Como Park Senior High School, won a first/premium (blue) ribbon in the ninth grade Individual K-12 Technology Education competition, in the class Computer graphics: original art/illustrated design, for her digital illustration.

Phoebe also won the Sweepstakes, which is given to the top work across all ninth-grade individual entries in 27 classes in the Technology Education competition.

