Monday, July 31, 2023
Obituaries

Albert Anderson

28 Jul 2023

Albert R. “Buzz” Anderson, 90, died June 21, 2023.

Al was born and raised in St. Paul. He graduated from Murray High school in 1950 and from Hamline University in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Following his military service, he worked at 3M Co. and then joined the municipal bond firm of Juran and Moody Inc. in St. Paul, where he worked for over 40 years.

He is survived by wife Joyce; and daughters Jill Beck and Diane (Craig) Anderson; four grandchildren and brother Jerry (Judy) Anderson. Preceded in death by his parents Albert R. Sr. and Helen (Churchward) Anderson; sister Joanne Renstrom; and brother-in-law Robert Renstrom.

Memorials preferred to Incarnation Lutheran Church in Shoreview or donor’s choice.

