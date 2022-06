Al Burns, 84, died April 13, 2022. He taught band at Murray and Como High Schools.

He was a competitive bass fisherman who won countless trophies.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann (Howell), daughters Shelly (Gregg) Nemitz and Kathy Burns and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents Ralph and Helen, sister Darlene and grandson Steven.

Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association.