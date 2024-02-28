Alvin Gerhard Lewis Jr., 89, died Jan. 24, 2024.

He was born in Tacoma, Washington, the only child of Alvin Lewis Sr. and Beatrice (Rasmussen) Lewis. The family subsequently moved to St. Paul, where his father became pastor at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church.

Al graduated from Murray High School and attended Augsburg

College in South Dakota. He graduated from St. Olaf College, where he majored in history. He then entered Luther Theological Seminary and was ordained by his father at St. Anthony Park Lutheran in 1960.

Pastor Al was called to serve Evangelical Lutheran Church at Big Grove, and Crow River Grace Parish in Belgrade, Minnesota. He served there from 1960 to 1970. He next served in Renville at First Lutheran Church, where he stayed until 1986.

His last call was to Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. He remained there until 1999.

Pastor Al married Judy (Berger Beals) Lewis on June 7, 1981. She had three daughters; Sydney Kelley, Stacey Danculovich and Shelley Budke. They and their husbands survive Al, along with eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Al retired to Marine on St. Croix, where he lived with Judy until her death in 2008. From there he moved to Stillwater, where he lived until moving to Oak Park Heights.

Memorials will be given to the churches Pastor Al served during his career.