Anneke Jessup

26 Apr 2024

Johanna “Anneke” F. Jessup, 81, of St. Anthony Park and Roseville, died March 19, 2024 from cancer. Her final days were spent peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, including her sister Marianne from the Netherlands.

Anneke was born and raised in Voorburg, the Netherlands, where she was the eldest of six children. She obtained an advanced degree in Montessori education and began her teaching career in the Netherlands.

In 1965, she went to work for a family in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with whom she became lifelong friends. She bravely set off on an adventure to the United States, as one of only a handful of passengers on a commercial Norwegian freight ship.

Later, an opportunity arose to teach at a Montessori school in Roseville. True to her adventurous nature, Anneke took it. While at a dinner party in the Twin Cities, she met Paul Jessup, then a professor at the University of Minnesota, and the two married on June 27, 1970.

Paul and Anneke settled in St. Anthony Park, where they raised their children, later moving to Roseville, where Anneke could truly indulge in her passion for gardening.

She had a keen eye for style and design (both interior and landscape) and a talent for gourmet cooking. Anneke was an active member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis, a supporter of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and a long-time volunteer with several organizations, including hospice services and Meals on Wheels.

She stayed connected to her Dutch roots, and the family regularly traveled to the Netherlands to spend time with family and friends. Following her husband’s diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease, Anneke spent more than 20 years ensuring that he received the best possible care and that he was able to continue traveling to see family in Maryland, Europe and Singapore until his passing in 2021.

In 2023, as Anneke’s own health deteriorated, she enjoyed an extended visit to Switzerland and insisted on visiting Mount Pilatus, where she had been years before as a young woman.

Anneke was a kind, generous person with a strong will and a devotion to caring for others. She loved classical music, travel, her garden and family, especially her four grandchildren who adored their “Oma.”

The family thanks the doctors and nurses at Regions Cancer Center; the caring staff of Health Partners Hospice, Lifespark; The Heritage at Lyngblomsten; the Grace Angels Team; and the many friends and neighbors who supported Anneke in recent years.

Anneke was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Paul F. Jessup. She is survived by her children Christine Jessup (Joanna DeLucia) of Silver Spring, Maryland and Paul C.F. Jessup (Lian Tan) of Zurich, Switzerland; plus four grandchildren.

Donations in Anneke’s memory may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at app.aplos.com/aws/give/StMarksEpiscopalCathedral/2024Pledge; the Health Partners Hospice Hope Fund at healthpartners.com/foundations/regions/give-now (please designate “Hospice Hope Fund”); or the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum at arb.umn.edu/donate/memorials-and-honor-gifts.

