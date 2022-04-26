April Midpoint report￼

Here is the latest “Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some local news and information, since the publication of our April issue:

SAP Co-op Preschool open house April 22

The St. Anthony Park Co-op Preschool, 2129 Commonwealth Ave., will hold an open house for prospective families from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 22. The preschool is located in the United Church of Christ building.

The preschool is now accepting enrollment for its fall 2022 term.

More information about the neighborhood preschool can be found at its website www.sapcp.org. Email kerrin@sapcp.org with any questions.

Como Park Clean-Up – April 23

The District 10 Como Park Community Council is co-hosting the Como Park portion of the city’s Regional Parks Clean-up Day from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 23.

Individuals and groups of all ages come together to pick up litter that has recently become exposed due to the melting snow. Look for the District 10 table near the Como Pavilion around 9 a.m. to check in and pick up bags and gloves. Borrowed equipment should be returned by 11:30 a.m.

Registration is not required but it helps District 10 staff plan and communicate with volunteers in the event of poor weather. Registration and more info available at district10comopark.org/como-clean-up

Catalyst Quartet concert April 24

The Julie Himmelstrup Music in the Park Series presents the Catalyst Quartet at Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24. The church is located at 2129 Commonwealth Ave.

Founded in 2010, the Grammy award-winning Catalyst Quartet is comprised of top Laureates and alumni of the internationally acclaimed Sphinx Competition.

For its Music in the Park Series program, the quartet will perform two works featured in their ongoing “Uncovered” series, which aims to bring greater awareness and programming of music by historically important composers who have been overlooked because of their race and/or gender – Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Fantasie-Stücke and Florence Price’s Five Folksongs in Counterpoint – as well as Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet in B-Flat Major and living composer Jessie Montgomery’s Strum for String Quartet.

Book discussion April 30: “The Seed Keeper”

All are welcome to a Zoom conversation about Diane Wilson’s “The Seed Keeper” (Milkweed, 2021). A Minnesota Book Award finalist, the novel spans several generations of a Dakota family. Moving between worlds, Rosalie Iron Wing returns to her childhood home near Mankato and reclaims her heritage, learning about the traditions her ancestors protected—including a cache of seeds. Author of “Spirit Car” and other books, Wilson is a Mdewankanton descendant.

On Saturday, April 30, 1:30 to 3 p.m., the discussion will focus on the first half of the book. A May date will be chosen to finish the conversation.

Transition Town ASAP’s Reading Buddies group (TransitionASAP.org/reading-buddies) is hosting the discussion. For info and Zoom link, email Communications@TransitionASAP.org.

