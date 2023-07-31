Arlene Gall  

Arlene Marilyn Gall, 91, died May 12, 2023.

Arlene was a long-time member of Como Park Lutheran Church. She raised her family in Como Park/Roseville, and later moved to the Greenhouse Village senior living cooperative, then to a memory care facility in 2020.

She loved her time at church, as a Como Zoo volunteer and at KTCA TV.

She was preceded in death by son Daniel and husband William. She is survived by three children: William (Linda), Robert (Renee), and Susan Gall White (Kevin, deceased); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Combined graveside service for Arlene and her husband was held at Roselawn Cemetery.