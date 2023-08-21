August Midpoint

Here is the latest Midpoint report, an assortment of news since the publication of the August Bugle:

Gibbs Farm garden tour

An adults-only harvest grounds and garden tour is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Gibb Farm, 2097 Larpenteur Ave. The tour focuses on heirloom varieties from the Gibbs Farm crop garden.

Tour price includes samples, snacks and a glass of wine, beer or non-alcoholic beverage: $25; $20 for Ramsey County Historical Society members. Register online at https://rchs.com/gibbs-farm/.

League of Women Voters Sept. 12

The League of Women Voters St. Paul announces its September Learn with the League program, “Know Your Ballot: Ranked Choice Voting this Fall.” It will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The event will feature an discussion on “how to” rank choice vote from FairVote Minnesota, featuring its director of communications and public affairs, Erin Zamoff. The program will include a demonstration of the process, a short video and mock-up run of an actual vote.

This will be a virtual event. Interested participants can register on Zoom at this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3Na0Ad9VTMCgsqD1UUiIIw



The Zoom webinar will closed captioned and livestreamed on LWVSP’s Facebook page and also rebroadcast through program partners, SCCTV and SPNN,

Como’s Japanese Obon Festival Aug. 20

From heart-pounding drumming and dance to soul-stirring ritual and beauty; Como Park Zoo & Conservatory’s Japanese Obon Festival on Sunday, Aug. 20 has something for everyone in the family.

Reminiscent of Japan’s Obon holiday, where ancestral spirits are said to revisit their loved ones, this family-friendly celebration has become one of the most beloved Japanese cultural events in the Midwest.

Music, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, vendors, games, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the annual Como Park Japanese Obon Festival on the grounds of the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory from 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

At the end of the Obon festival, lanterns will be released into the water so that the spirits can return to the other world.

Coming soon: the September 2023 Bugle

The September issue of the Bugle will be arriving next week to distribution locations around town and beginning to appear in subscribers mail boxes.

Here are a few of our story highlights:

The St. Anthony Park Community Foundation is starting a youth endowment fund in honor of Michael Brasel.

Mini Golf-On-A-Stick. Can Can Wonderland will be at the Minnesota State Fair with a state fair-themed mini golf course.

A local writer sent a letter to a nationally-known politician with a challenge. Guess who?

A farewell to the Foxy Falafel restaurant.

