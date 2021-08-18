August Midpoint –for the Bugle

Luther Seminary community meeting Aug. 18

Inland Development Partners is holding the second in a series of neighborhood meetings on Aug. 18 to share their vision for redeveloping a 15.5-acre section of the Luther Seminary lower campus.

The open house meeting is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. on the front lawn of Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St.

Inland is envisions building several hundred housing units including multi-family apartments, senior co-op housing and market-rate apartments for the 15.5-acre site, which the Seminary is wants to sell.

The Lauderdale city staff created a webpage so the public can follow the redevelopment process. Ongoing updates will be posted to the webpage at: https://www.lauderdalemn.org/zoning-and-land-use-department/pages/luther…

Foundation seeks executive director

The nonprofit St. Anthony Park Community Foundation is accepting applications for its part-time executive director position through the end of Monday, Aug. 23.

The foundation board is seeking “a person who has experience with nonprofits, grant-making, community outreach and organizing,” said Foundation board chairperson Jane Leonard.

“The ideal candidate would be someone who establishes relationships quickly and easily with all stakeholders, has strong communications and facilitation skills, is inter- and multi-culturally competent and can manage volunteers, contractors and part-time staff,” she added.

Further information and the application form are available at www.sapfoundation.org. If you have any questions, please contact Leonard at jane@growthandjustice.org.

Sunrise Banks appreciation event Aug. 19

Sunrise Banks has scheduled a community barbecue celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at the bank, 2300 Como Ave. The public is invited for live music and food.